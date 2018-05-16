Nerf Fortnite Special

- - Fortnite SP-L Nerf Elite Dart Blaster with Detachable Barrel and 6 Official Nerf Fortnite Elite Darts For Youth, Teens, Adults Dart-Blasting Fortnite Blaster Replica: This SP-L blaster is inspired by the blaster used in Fortnite, capturing the look and colours of the one in the popular video game
- - Detachable Barrel: Comes with a detachable barrel so you can customise the Fortnite SP-L blaster
- - Internal 3-Dart Clip: The blaster has an internal clip with a 3-dart capacity so you can fire 3 darts in a row
- The Nerf Fortnite SP-L blaster is inspired by the blaster used in Fortnite, replicating the look and colours of the one from the popular video game! Play Fortnite in real life with this Nerf Elite blaster that has a detachable barrel to customise for different ways to play. Attach the barrel for distance targeting; remove the barrel when you need a more compact look for smaller play areas or when you need to move fast and stay mobile. The Fortnite SP-L blaster has an internal clip with a 3-dart capacity, so you can load 3 darts in a row before it's time to reload. Insert 3 darts, prime, and pull the trigger to fire. It comes with 6 Official Nerf Darts that are designed for distance, tested and approved for performance and quality, and constructed of foam with flexible, hollow tips. Drop into indoor and outdoor Fortnite action with this dart-firing Nerf Elite Fortnite blaster! Hand-powered -- no batteries needed.
