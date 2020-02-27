Tefal Fv4904 Ultraglide Steam Iron

- - 2500W for high steam power
- - Efficient ironing thanks to 40 g/min steam output and 150 g/min steam boost
- - Durilium Airglide Technology soleplate for superior glide, maximum steam distribution thanks to the active steam holes, excellent scratch resistance
- Combining Tefal's fastest and easiest glide* with powerful steam, the Ultraglide steam iron ensures a great finish with a lot less effort. With 33% more glide**, the new Durilium Airglide soleplate makes ironing fast and easy. 100% active steam holes give you maximum steam distribution to remove creases efficiently, while the precision tip lets you iron in between buttons and pleats with ease. It's scratch-resistant too, so you know it will stay ultra-smooth over time. With 2500W this Tefal steam iron heats up fast and produces a continuous steam output of up to 40g/min to soften fibres for easy crease removal, plus an extra 150g/min boost to tackle tough creases. The anti-drip function helps prevent water droplet stains while ironing, even at low temperatures. You'll be able to reach all around your ironing board thanks to the extra-long 3m power cord, while the 270ml tank means you can iron more clothes in one go and refill less. For added safety, this iron turns itself off if left unattended.
- *External test on coatings
- **+33% compared to previous Durilium generation - internal test
