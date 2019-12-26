By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Rocky Road Bites 216G

Tesco Rocky Road Bites 216G
£ 2.50
£1.16/100g

One rocky road
  • Energy244kJ 58kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.7g
    4%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars5.3g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2031kJ / 485kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate covered biscuit, marshmallows, sultanas and glace cherries.
  • Milk chocolate covered
  • Made with sultanas, marshmallows, digestive biscuits and glacé cherries
  • Pack size: 216g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (42%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Biscuit Pieces [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt], Marshmallows (10%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Pork Gelatine, Corn Starch, Colour (Beetroot Red), Flavouring], Sultanas, Palm Oil, Glacé Cherries (5%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Fruit And Vegetable Extracts (Radish Concentrate, Blackcurrant Extract, Carrot Extract), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)].

Allergy Information

  • May contain egg and peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 18 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

216g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne rocky road (12g)
Energy2031kJ / 485kcal244kJ / 58kcal
Fat22.6g2.7g
Saturates13.8g1.7g
Carbohydrate64.1g7.7g
Sugars44.3g5.3g
Fibre1.6g0.2g
Protein5.4g0.6g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

