Tesco Rocky Road Bites 216G
- Energy244kJ 58kcal3%
- Fat2.7g4%
- Saturates1.7g9%
- Sugars5.3g6%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2031kJ / 485kcal
Product Description
- Milk chocolate covered biscuit, marshmallows, sultanas and glace cherries.
- Pack size: 216g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (42%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Biscuit Pieces [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt], Marshmallows (10%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Pork Gelatine, Corn Starch, Colour (Beetroot Red), Flavouring], Sultanas, Palm Oil, Glacé Cherries (5%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Fruit And Vegetable Extracts (Radish Concentrate, Blackcurrant Extract, Carrot Extract), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)].
Allergy Information
- May contain egg and peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 18 servings
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
216g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One rocky road (12g)
|Energy
|2031kJ / 485kcal
|244kJ / 58kcal
|Fat
|22.6g
|2.7g
|Saturates
|13.8g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|64.1g
|7.7g
|Sugars
|44.3g
|5.3g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.2g
|Protein
|5.4g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
