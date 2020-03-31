Tesco Fruit & Nut Flapjack Bites 300G
- Energy297kJ 71kcal4%
- Fat3.4g5%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars6.2g7%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1980kJ / 473kcal
Product Description
- Oat flapjacks with apricots, sultanas, hazelnuts and almonds topped with milk chocolate.
Milk chocolate topped. Made with dried apricot, sultanas, hazelnuts and almonds
- Milk chocolate topped. Made with dried apricot, sultanas, hazelnuts and almonds
- Milk chocolate topped
- Made with dried apricots, sultanas, hazelnuts and almonds
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Oats, Milk Chocolate (15%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup (Sulphites), Sugar (Sulphites), Palm Oil, Sultana, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Caramel [Sugar (Sulphites), Glucose Syrup (Sulphites), Palm Oil, Brown Sugar (Sulphites), Whole Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)], Apricot [Apricot (Sulphites), Rice Flour], Rapeseed Oil, Hazelnut, Almonds, Coconut Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts and egg. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
20 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
