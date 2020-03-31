By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fruit & Nut Flapjack Bites 300G

Tesco Fruit & Nut Flapjack Bites 300G
£ 2.50
£0.83/100g

Offer

One flapjack
  • Energy297kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1980kJ / 473kcal

Product Description

  • Oat flapjacks with apricots, sultanas, hazelnuts and almonds topped with milk chocolate.
  • Milk chocolate topped
  • Made with dried apricots, sultanas, hazelnuts and almonds
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:  Oats, Milk Chocolate (15%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup (Sulphites), Sugar (Sulphites), Palm Oil, Sultana, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Caramel [Sugar (Sulphites), Glucose Syrup (Sulphites), Palm Oil, Brown Sugar (Sulphites), Whole Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)], Apricot [Apricot (Sulphites), Rice Flour], Rapeseed Oil, Hazelnut, Almonds, Coconut Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts and egg. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Using Product Information

