Chop Katsu Stir Fry Paste 50G
Product Description
- Katsu Stir Fry Paste with desiccated coconut
- Create an amazing stir fry with our Katsu Paste. The secret to a perfect stir fry is the freshness and balance of the ingredients. It might be a small pot but what we have done at Chop Brand is produced an intense flavour paste by removing sugar and water to create a healthier stir fry option, but still offering all the flavour. We love to serve with noodles and stir-fried vegetables.
- At Chop Brand we are passionate foodies who are inspired by the vibrancy of Asian cuisine, leading us to create a brand that offers new tastes for you to enjoy!
- No fuss. Just taste
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 50g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Onion Purée, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Rice Vinegar, Vegetable Stock (Carrot, Onion, Mushroom, Salt, Ground Black Pepper), Mild Curry Powder (4%) (Coriander, Turmeric, Cumin, Fenugreek, Cardamom, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Fennel), Garlic Purée, Desiccated Coconut (3%), Cornflour, Salt, Yeast Extract, Lemon Concentrate, Ginger Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Cloves, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 21 days and by 'best before' date shown.Best before: see pot.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion:
- In a pan heat a splash of oil and stir-fry your favourite ingredient mix until cooked through, then add the paste and continue to cook for a couple of minutes and enjoy. Serves 2.
Number of uses
Serves 2
Name and address
- JDM Foodgroup Ltd.,
- Monument Road,
- Bicker,
- Lincolnshire,
- PE20 3DJ.
Return to
- www.chopstirfry.co.uk
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|979kJ, 235kcal
|Fat
|14g
|of which saturates
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|24g
|of which sugars
|15g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|Protein
|3.2g
|Salt
|2.8g
Using Product Information
