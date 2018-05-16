Nando's Periperi Medium Pan Fry 80G

Product Description
- Peri-Peri Pan Fry Medium
- For recipe ideas visit nandos.co.uk/recipes.
- halalreg.com
- This pan fry paste is punchy & bold. Made with Peri-Peri (African Bird's Eye Chilli), zesty lemon, a touch of garlic and a hint of onion, it'll have you sizzling your way to a feast in no time.
- Perfect for stir- fry
- Gluten-free
- No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
- Vegan
- Halal - Regulatory Commission
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
Onion (26%), Seasonings (Salt, African Bird's Eye Chilli, Red Chilli Pepper, Paprika, Bay Leaf), Red Chilli Puree (13%), Lemon Puree (12%), Cider Vinegar, Garlic Puree, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Lemon Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Best Before: See Base of Pack.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Tip
For best results, add paste to chicken before you pan fry.
Caution: High chilli content. Use in a well ventilated room.
Preheat a pan with a tbsp of oil over medium to hot heat. Mix one delicious sachet with approx. 350g mini chicken breast fillets and then pan fry for 8-10 mins or until cooked through, turning occasionally. Add a handful of veggies for a stir-fry, or simply add your chicken to pastas or salads for a tasty feast. Talk about a crowd pleaser. Replace chicken with your favourite veg for a delicious alternative.
Produce of
Born in South Africa. Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Night in for 2?
- 1 sachet = serves 2
- Party of 4?
- 2 sachets = serves 4
- Once sachet is opened, use all contents immediately.
Number of uses
Servings per pack: 4, Serving size: 20 g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Distributor address
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Return to
- grocery@nandos.co.uk
Net Contents
2 x 40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average Quantity Per Serving Per 100 g
|Average Quantity Per Serving
|Energy
|443 kJ /
|89 kJ /
|-
|107 kcal
|21 kcal
|Fat
|6.3 g
|1.3 g
|saturates
|0.5 g
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|7.0 g
|1.4 g
|sugars
|6.7 g
|1.3 g
|Fibre
|5.4 g
|1.1 g
|Protein
|2.9 g
|0.6 g
|Salt
|8.13 g
|1.63 g
|of which
|-
|-
