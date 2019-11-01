The Party Edit My Perfect Pout Duo
- THE PARTY EDIT PERFECT POUT
- THE PARTY EDIT PERFECT POUT Get ready for the party season with The Party Edit. Hand picked cosmetics designed to help you create stunning looks, whatever the occasion. Contains: 2 x 6ml e lip gloss
THE PARTY EDIT PERFECT POUT Get ready for the party season with The Party Edit. Hand picked cosmetics designed to help you create stunning looks, whatever the occasion. Contains: 2 x 6ml e lip gloss Warning: Not suitable for children under the age of 36 months. Avoid contact with eyes. If product enters eyes, rinse well with warm water. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.
Red Lip Gloss: Paraffinum Liquidum, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Polybutene, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Hydrogenated Styrene/Isoprene Copolymer, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tocopherol, CI 77891, CI 15850, CI 77491, CI 42090, Nude Shimmer Lip Gloss: Paraffinum Liquidum, Polybutene, Hydrogenated Styrene/Isoprene Copolymer, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Silica, Mica, Propylparaben, Tocopherol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Tin Oxide, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, CI 77891, CI 77492, CI 15850, CI 77491
Store in cool dry place. Avoid direct sunlight.
Produced in China
- Directions for Use
- Glide on lip gloss with doe foot applicator. Wear alone or with lip stick.
- Warning
- Not suitable for children under the age of 36 months. Avoid contact with eyes. If product enters eyes, rinse well with warm water. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Tube. Plastic - Widely Recycled
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Our Promise
- We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff.
- This does not affect your statutory rights. We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
- Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
36 Months
2 x 6ml ℮
Warning Not suitable for children under the age of 36 months. Avoid contact with eyes. If product enters eyes, rinse well with warm water. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.
