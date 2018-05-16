Lipton Real Iced Tea Strawberry & Rhubarb 15'S 33G

Product Description
- Black Tea with Flavouring.
- Lipton Real Iced Tea Black Tea Strawberry & Rhubarb Iced Tea brewed in cold water, water never tasted so good
- Jazz up your tap water with this expertly blended tea and boost your bottle with the refreshing taste of real, freshly brewed iced tea in just 5 minutes. Your tea's gone cold. Refreshing!
- We've combined classic black tea leaves with the quintessentially British flavours of strawberry & rhubarb, for a deliciously sweet aroma with a tart, tasty kick. It's clean, crisp and refreshing
- Lipton Teas are made with Rainforest Alliance Certified™ tea leaves and natural ingredients for sugar-free, calorie-free iced fruit teas that are deliciously refreshing
- Zero calorie. Zero sugar. All natural ingredients. Real tea
- Enjoy our sugar-free real tea in a glass or in our special design 'Screw-Top' hydration bottle
- Pack size: 33g
- Naturally sugar free
Information
Ingredients
Black Tea1 (70%), Natural Flavourings (25%), Sweet Blackberry Leaves (5%), 1Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- For freshly brewed iced tea
- Pour water 500ml cold water
- Shake or stir
- Tick tock leave for 5 minutes
- Enjoy within 8 hours of brewing.
- Remove using string and tag.
Number of uses
15 Count
Warnings
- Do not infuse teabags for longer than 8 hours.
Net Contents
33g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml as prepared
|Energy
|17 kJ/4 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5 g
|of which sugars
|0.5 g
|Protein
|0.5 g
|Salt
|0 g
Safety information
Do not infuse teabags for longer than 8 hours.
