Tesco Halkidiki Olives Stuffed Pimento 160G
- Energy223kJ 54kcal3%
- Fat5.4g8%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 558kJ / 136kcal
Product Description
- Pitted Halkidiki olives stuffed with red pepper paste in rapeseed oil.
- Earthy & Mellow Halkidiki Olives stuffed with Pimento
- Earthy & Mellow
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Earthy & mellow
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 160g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Halkidiki Green Olives, Pimento [Water, Red Pepper, Salt, Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Guar Gum), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Salt, Rapeseed Oil.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Greece, packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
- Produced and packed for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
160g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack (40g)
|Energy
|558kJ / 136kcal
|223kJ / 54kcal
|Fat
|13.6g
|5.4g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|1.4g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.9g
|Protein
|1.0g
|0.4g
|Salt
|3.0g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
