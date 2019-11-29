By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Butter Chicken Meal For One 500G

1.5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Butter Chicken Meal For One 500G
£ 4.50
£9.00/kg
Each pack
  • Energy2621kJ 624kcal
    31%
  • Fat21.5g
    31%
  • Saturates6.7g
    34%
  • Sugars16.4g
    18%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 555kJ / 132kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast in a spiced cream, tomato and butter sauce. Cooked basmati rice with spices and lemon juice. Chickpeas in a spiced tomato and onion sauce. Cauliflower, red onion and green pepper with spices. Fried red onion and sweet potato with spices.
  • Tender flame seared chicken breast pieces in a butter sauce with channa masala, turmeric roasted vegetables, with fragrant pilau rice and a sweet potato and red onion bhaji. Layers of authentic Indian spices give our curries a wonderful complexity and depth of flavour. Our chefs marinate tender British chicken in yogurt, garlic, ginger and spices before flame searing it and pairing it with a classic butter sauce inspired in Old Delhi. It's served with a medley of traditional Indian accompaniments: channa masala, turmeric and cumin roasted vegetables, fragrant pilau rice and a sweet potato and red onion bhaji.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Ginger Purée, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Green Chilli Purée, Curry Leaf, Cumin Seed, Black Mustard Seed, Colour (Curcumin)], Chicken Breast (18%), Chickpeas, Onion, Red Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Cauliflower, Tomato, Green Pepper, Tomato Purée, Sweet Potato, Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Honey, Gram Flour, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Salt, Ghee (Milk), Rice Flour, Lime Juice, Ground Garam Masala[Coriander Seed, Cinnamon, Cumin Seed, Cardamom, Clove, Fennel, Dill], Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Green Chilli Purée, Colour (Paprika Extract), Paprika, Smoked Sugar, Turmeric Powder, Onion Seeds, Cumin Seed, Sugar, Mango Powder, Fenugreek Leaf, Smoked Paprika, Ground Fenugreek Seed, Cracked Black Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Chilli Flakes.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results heat in a microwave. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. Made using chicken from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (472g**)
Energy555kJ / 132kcal2621kJ / 624kcal
Fat4.6g21.5g
Saturates1.4g6.7g
Carbohydrate13.8g65.1g
Sugars3.5g16.4g
Fibre2.3g10.9g
Protein7.9g37.2g
Salt0.4g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 500g typically weighs 472g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

If you like curry do not buy this.

1 stars

Terrible! THE most blandest Butter Chicken I have ever had the displeasure of tasting. If this was my first experience of butter chicken it would have put me off for life. As least the chick peas had some flavour. How did this get through quality control?

Should be classed as meal for none!

1 stars

Butter chicken and rice were ok, but the other items (vegetables, chick pea curry and onion bhaji )were not at all pleasant, ending up throwiong most of it away.

Not their Finest.

3 stars

Not up to the Finest usual, very bland, not much chicken, we ate most of it but would definitely not buy it again. Disappointing.

Generally ok meal regarding taste, nothing more, b

3 stars

Generally ok meal regarding taste, nothing more, but only 4 very small pieces of chicken in a runny sauce. Wouldn't class as a Finest meal and really not good value for money even at the reduced offer price - had to pad this meal out with a competitor's standard curry which was just as good and much better value. Wouldn't purchase again.

dont be hungry

1 stars

decent quality rice and,, curry sauce but 3 small peices of chicken,,a bhaji that resembled nothing like ive had before,,never again

Had a hard day at work so thought I’d grab a quick

1 stars

Had a hard day at work so thought I’d grab a quick easy meal to do, After pouring it onto my plate I noticed that there was only 2 tiny little bits of chicken, wouldn’t even fill up a child, I wouldn’t recommend this product

