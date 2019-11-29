Tesco Finest Butter Chicken Meal For One 500G

If you like curry do not buy this.
Terrible! THE most blandest Butter Chicken I have ever had the displeasure of tasting. If this was my first experience of butter chicken it would have put me off for life. As least the chick peas had some flavour. How did this get through quality control?
Should be classed as meal for none!
Butter chicken and rice were ok, but the other items (vegetables, chick pea curry and onion bhaji )were not at all pleasant, ending up throwiong most of it away.
Not their Finest.
Not up to the Finest usual, very bland, not much chicken, we ate most of it but would definitely not buy it again. Disappointing.
Generally ok meal regarding taste, nothing more, but only 4 very small pieces of chicken in a runny sauce. Wouldn't class as a Finest meal and really not good value for money even at the reduced offer price - had to pad this meal out with a competitor's standard curry which was just as good and much better value. Wouldn't purchase again.
dont be hungry
decent quality rice and,, curry sauce but 3 small peices of chicken,,a bhaji that resembled nothing like ive had before,,never again
Had a hard day at work so thought I’d grab a quick easy meal to do, After pouring it onto my plate I noticed that there was only 2 tiny little bits of chicken, wouldn’t even fill up a child, I wouldn’t recommend this product