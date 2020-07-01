Tesco Tomato & Pepperoni Sauce 350G
Offer
- Energy541kJ 130kcal7%
- Fat6.8g10%
- Saturates3.2g16%
- Sugars8.2g9%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 309kJ / 74kcal
Product Description
- A tomato sauce with pepperoni, pecorino medium fat hard cheese and balsamic vinegar.
- Rich & Smoky
- Rich & Smoky
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato (59%), Water, Onion, Tomato Juice, Pepperoni (7%) [Pork, Salt, Pork Fat, Dextrose, Chilli, Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Sodium Ascorbate, Citric Acid), Paprika Extract, Garlic, Paprika, Pepper Extract, Smoke Condensate, Ginger Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate, Basil, Oregano, Red Chilli, Salt, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Break tab on rim of lid by twisting end of spoon behind tab.
Chilled: 800W 4 mins/900W 3 mins 30 secs
Remove lid, stir sauce, place lid loosely back on to the pot and place pot on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Break tab on rim of lid by twisting end of spoon behind tab.
Frozen: 800W 9mins /900W 8 mins
Remove lid, place lid loosely back on to the pot and place pot on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Chilled: 4-5 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot.
Do not allow to boil.
Cooking Precautions
- When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape
- Allow this container to stand until it regains its rigidity
Produce of
Made using EU pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pot (175g)
|Energy
|309kJ / 74kcal
|541kJ / 130kcal
|Fat
|3.9g
|6.8g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|5.1g
|8.9g
|Sugars
|4.7g
|8.2g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|4.0g
|Protein
|3.5g
|6.1g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved from chilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020