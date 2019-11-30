We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tideford Organic Pea Coconut & Turmeric Soup 600G

Tideford Organic Pea Coconut & Turmeric Soup 600G
Product Description

  • Small Changes, Big Difference
  • The best thing any one of us can do for the planet is to eat more veg + less meat. So we're on a mission to help you do just that.
  • Take the pledge to eat more veg at tidefordorganics.com
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non EU Agriculture
  • Organic
  • Source of protein
  • Low fat
  • Good for you, the planet and lunch
  • No added sugar
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for hungry vegans, vegetarians, pescatarians, flexitarians, coeliacs and meat lovers
  • Pack size: 600G
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

*Water, Peas (22%), Onion, Celery, Rice Creamed Coconut, Vegetable Stock (*Sea Salt, Rice Flour, Onion, Parsnip, Carrot, Olive Oil, Turmeric, Parsley), Sunflower Oil, *Sea Salt, Turmeric, Garlic, Black Onion Seed, Cracked Black Pepper, *Denotes non-organic ingredients, 100% of agricultural ingredients are produced in accordance with the rules of Organic production

Allergy Information

  • Allergens are highlighted in bold.

Storage

For use by date, see lid.Store below 5°C & eat within 3 days of opening.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Remove lid, place lightly on top of pot. Heat for 4-5 mins, until hot. Handle with care. Don't reheat.

Hob
Instructions: Pour soup into a saucepan & heat gently, stirring occasionally.

Recycling info

Lid. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tideford Organic Foods,
  • Totnes,
  • TQ9 5JA.

Return to

  • Tideford Organic Foods,
  • Totnes,
  • TQ9 5JA.
  • tidefordorganics.com

Net Contents

600g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy kJ138
kcal33
Fat (g):1.0
- of which saturates (g):0.3
Carbohydrate (g):3.5
- of which sugars (g):0.9
Fibre (g):1.6
Protein (g):1.6
Salt (g):0.6

Best Plant-Based Soup *slurp*

5 stars

Best plant-based/vegan soups. Three varieties available in Tesco but Tideford Organics produces many more. I'm living on them and loving all of them. No nasties, low salt and sugar and oil.

