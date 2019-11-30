Tideford Organic Pea Coconut & Turmeric Soup 600G

Best Plant-Based Soup *slurp*
Best plant-based/vegan soups. Three varieties available in Tesco but Tideford Organics produces many more. I'm living on them and loving all of them. No nasties, low salt and sugar and oil.
*Water, Peas (22%), Onion, Celery, Rice Creamed Coconut, Vegetable Stock (*Sea Salt, Rice Flour, Onion, Parsnip, Carrot, Olive Oil, Turmeric, Parsley), Sunflower Oil, *Sea Salt, Turmeric, Garlic, Black Onion Seed, Cracked Black Pepper, *Denotes non-organic ingredients, 100% of agricultural ingredients are produced in accordance with the rules of Organic production
For use by date, see lid.Store below 5°C & eat within 3 days of opening.
Microwave
Instructions: Remove lid, place lightly on top of pot. Heat for 4-5 mins, until hot. Handle with care. Don't reheat.
Hob
Instructions: Pour soup into a saucepan & heat gently, stirring occasionally.
Lid. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled
600g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy kJ
|138
|kcal
|33
|Fat (g):
|1.0
|- of which saturates (g):
|0.3
|Carbohydrate (g):
|3.5
|- of which sugars (g):
|0.9
|Fibre (g):
|1.6
|Protein (g):
|1.6
|Salt (g):
|0.6
