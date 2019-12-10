Vegetarian Butcher Chickened Out Burger 160G

Absolutely exceptional!
Absolutely exceptional! I have been vegetarian for YEARS and never had such a good meat substitute. Definitely recommend, especially for someone who has just become vegetarian and is struggling with the change.
Amazing
The best burger ever. I added some cajun spice and some salad and had it in a bap. Amazing
At least as good as an actual chicken from butcher
I am not vegetarian but trying to eat less meat - I thought it tasted just like a chicken burger that my butcher does. Nicely seasoned and a great flavour