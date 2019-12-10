By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vegetarian Butcher Chickened Out Burger 160G

5(3)Write a review
£ 3.30
£20.63/kg
per 80g:
  • Energy586kJ 140kcal
    7%
  • Fat9.8g
    14%
  • Saturates2.9g
    14%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 732kJ/175kcal

Product Description

  • Chickened Out Burger source of protein soy-based burger
  • Discover all our recipes on our website, www.TheVegetarianButcher.co.uk
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
  • The Vegetarian Butcher's Chickened Out Burger is 100% plant based, and as tasty as the original. Our vegan Chickened Out Burger tastes so much like the traditional meat that you so love, that you won't be able to tell the difference. A carefree sin with no guilt and without having to miss out on your favourite tastes and textures. The Vegetarian Butcher offers the tastiest way to swim against the stream and and go meat free without compromise.
  • “Why use the poor chicken as a machine to produce meat when you can use a machine to produce ‘meat' that seems like chicken?” - Mark Bittman from the New York Times.
  • Just like workhorses were replaced by tractors a hundred years ago, animals will be replaced by sustainable new techniques that produce meat from legumes and grains. All of our ‘meat' lessens the impact on the environment of traditional animal agriculture and meat. Go the extra mile with our products by swapping out animal based meat and be much more efficient in the use of land, soy, and fossil fuels. We've created the best and most delicious way to convince meat lovers that meat no longer has to come from animals. So no need to chicken out - let the taste do the talking!
  • Our founder, Jaap Korteweg, a 9th generation Dutch farmer, became a vegetarian after the outbreak of swine flu in the Netherlands in 1998 when he was asked to store the carcasses of millions of dead pigs in his cold storage. He thought about becoming an organic farmer, but couldn't bring himself to slaughter his own animals after they became part of the family over the years. However, he kept craving the taste and texture of meat. So together with producers of vegetable protein, scientists and innovative chefs, his main goal became to develop and produce plant-based meat that is as good as if not better than the original. Now he is bringing them to the UK, in chilled and frozen options!
  • We've created a wide range of plant based proteins, all of which are vegetarian, and more than 70% are vegan with our ambition being to become 100% vegan! In the meantime, we believe that we can have a greater impact sooner if we use today's technology to make meat-free delicious as we develop the technology of the future to become fully vegan.
  • Jaap Korteweg, 9th generation Dutch farmer and founder of The Vegetarian Butcher:
  • "My goal is to produce delicious vegetarian meat that tastes even better than the original. Just like workhorses were replaced by tractors a hundred years ago, animals will be replaced by sustainable new techniques that produce meat from legumes and grains. My ambition is to give meat lovers the experience that they are not missing out when going meat-free!"
  • Jaap Korteweg
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Source of protein
  • 100% vegan
  • Pack size: 160g
Information

Ingredients

Soy Structure (64%) (Water, Soy Protein, Wheat Starch, Wheat Protein), Broad Beans, Sunflower Oil, Palm Fat, Spices and Herbs (Onion Powder, White Pepper, Garlic Powder, Ginger Powder, Mace, Onion Extract, Clove Extract, Coriander Extract, Oregano Extract), Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Natural Flavourings, Bamboo Fibre, Tapioca Starch, Citrus Fibre, Heat-Treated Sugar, Stabiliser (Processed Eucheuma Seaweed), Salt, Iron, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg, Peanuts and Nuts, Prepared to a vegan recipe, however not suitable for Milk and/or Egg allergy sufferers

Storage

Keep refrigerated. After opening consume within 2 days.Thawed product, suitable for re-freezing on day of purchase only. This product has been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions without affecting the quality and safety of the product. For use by date see front of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instructions
  • From pan: Put a pan on medium heat and add 2 tbsp of oil. Pan fry the Chickened Out Burger for 2-3 minutes on each side until golden brown.
  • On the BBQ: Brush the Chicken Out Burger with oil and grill on both sides, until the patty is golden brown and piping hot throughout.
  • Serve with your favourite toppings and enjoy while warm.
  • These are guidelines only as appliances may vary.
  • Product must be cooked until piping hot throughout.

Number of uses

1 portion (1 Chickened Out Burger) = 80g (each pack contains 2 portions)

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • TVB,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Net Contents

160g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion**%* per portion**
Energy 732kJ/175kcal586kJ/140kcal7%
Fat 12.3g9.8g14%
of which saturates 3.6g2.9g14%
Carbohydrate 6.1g4.9g2%
of which sugars 0.4g0.3g<1%
Fibre 5.0g4.0g
Protein 7.9g6.3g13%
Salt 1.2g0.9g15%
Iron 4.2mg(30%NRV)3.4mg(24%NRV)
Vitamin B12 0.76µg(30%NRV)0.6µg(24%NRV)
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value---
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
** 1 portion (1 Chickened Out Burger) = 80g (each pack contains 2 portions)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Absolutely exceptional!

5 stars

Absolutely exceptional! I have been vegetarian for YEARS and never had such a good meat substitute. Definitely recommend, especially for someone who has just become vegetarian and is struggling with the change.

Amazing

5 stars

The best burger ever. I added some cajun spice and some salad and had it in a bap. Amazing

At least as good as an actual chicken from butcher

5 stars

I am not vegetarian but trying to eat less meat - I thought it tasted just like a chicken burger that my butcher does. Nicely seasoned and a great flavour

