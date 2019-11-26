The Cake Crew Chocolate & Caramel Mini Cupcakes 9S

Product Description
- 3 Chocolate sponges with chocolate frosting, caramel sauce drizzle, toffee pieces and marshmallows. 3 Chocolate sponges with chocolate frosting, white chocolate drizzle and gold coloured flakes. 3 Vanilla sponges with salted caramel frosting, salted caramel drizzle and chocolate flavoured flakes.
- Rocky road, chocolate and salted caramel mini cupcakes
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, store in an air tight container. Not suitable for freezing.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
Pack contains 9 servings
Name and address
- The Cake Crew Ltd,
- Enterprise Park,
- Bala,
- Gwynedd,
- LL23 7NL.
Return to
- The Cake Crew Ltd,
- Enterprise Park,
- Bala,
- Gwynedd,
- LL23 7NL.
- www.thecakecrew.co.uk
Net Contents
9 x Cupcake
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Water, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Adds, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Adds, Rapeseed Lecithins), Palm Fat, Shea Fat, Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Maize Starch, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide, Annatto, Curcumin), Glazing Agents (Shellac Acacia Gum), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide)
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g: Energy 2008kJ/480kcal Fat 25.4g of which saturates 7g Carbohydrate 58.4g of which total sugars 47.5g Fibre 1.5g Protein 3.7g Salt 0.36g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Water, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Modified Maze Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Sweetened Condensed Milk, Golden Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Pork Gelatine, Salt, Light Brown Sugar, Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids. Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Salted Butter (Milk), Anti-Caking Agent (Maze Starch), Butteroil (Milk), Maize Starch, Sugar Syrup, Stabiliser (Powdered Cellulose), Colours (Beetroot Red, Annatto, Curcumin), Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide)
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g: Energy 1974kJ/472kcal Fat 24.5g of which saturates 6.7g Carbohydrate 58.3g of which total sugars 43.4g Fibre 1.7g Protein 3.7g Salt 0.35g
- Per salted caramel cupcake:
- Energy432kJ 103kcal5%
- Fat5.6g8%
- Saturates1.6g8%
- Sugars9.8g11%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2059kJ/492kcal
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Modified Maze Starch, Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Colours (Plain Caramel, Annatto, Curcumin), Double Cream (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavouring, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Rapeseed Lecithins), Salted Butter (Milk), Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Palm Fat, Shea Fat, Golden Syrup, Maize Starch, Sugar Syrup, Sea Salt, Glazing Agents (Shellac, Acacia Gum), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide)
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g: Energy 2059kJ/492kcal Fat 26.6g of which saturates 7.6g Carbohydrate 60.5g of which total sugars 46.5g Fibre 1.5g Protein 2g Salt 0.32g
