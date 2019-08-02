The Cake Crew Mini Afternoon Tea Cupcakes 9Pk

Mini Magic
Beautiful little cakes for small appetites. Lovely flavours. Will buy again
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, store in an air tight container. Not suitable for freezing.
Produced in the UK
Pack contains 9 servings
9 x Cupcakes
Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Water, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Blueberry Purée, Blueberry Powder, Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Cornflour, Blueberry Concentrate, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide), Maize Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colours (Anthocyanins, Annatto, Curcumin), Firming Agent (Calcium Lactate)
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|2054kJ/492kcal
|Fat
|27.5g
|of which saturates
|7.7g
|Carbohydrate
|58.1g
|of which total sugars
|46.1g
|Fibre
|1g
|Protein
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.26g
of the reference intake*
Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Salt, Colours (Beetroot Red, Annatto, Curcumin), Maize Starch, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide)
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|2071kJ/495kcal
|Fat
|25.9g
|of which saturates
|7.5g
|Carbohydrate
|62.5g
|of which total sugars
|46.9g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|Protein
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.27g
Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Modified Maize Starch, Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Lemon Oil, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Potassium Hydroxide), Maize Starch, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Flavouring, Colours (Lutein, Riboflavin, Annatto, Curcumin)
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1985kJ/475kcal
|Fat
|25.2g
|of which saturates
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|58.6g
|of which total sugars
|47.8g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|Protein
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.25g
