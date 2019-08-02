By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Cake Crew Mini Afternoon Tea Cupcakes 9Pk

The Cake Crew Mini Afternoon Tea Cupcakes 9Pk
£ 2.00
£0.22/each

Product Description

  • 3 Vanilla sponges with strawberry flavoured frosting and white chocolate curls. 3 Vanilla sponges with lemon flavoured frosting and shimmer sugar. 3 Vanilla sponges with blueberry flavoured frosting and blueberry jam drizzle.
  • Strawberry, lemon and blueberry mini cupcakes
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, store in an air tight container. Not suitable for freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

Pack contains 9 servings

Name and address

  • The Cake Crew Ltd,
  • Enterprise Park,
  • Bala,
  • Gwynedd,
  • LL23 7NL.

Return to

Net Contents

9 x Cupcakes

Mini Magic

5 stars

Beautiful little cakes for small appetites. Lovely flavours. Will buy again

