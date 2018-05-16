Fresh & Naked Urban Mix Salad 90G

Product Description
- Fresh Unwashed little leaves
- To ensure you get the highest quality product leaves and proportions of the mix may vary.
- To create this mix we have collaborated with Growing Underground, where the team sustainably grow mouthwateringly fresh little leaves 33 metres below the busy streets of Clapham. Using the latest hydroponic system and LED technology find out more at www.growing-underground.com
- Make sure you type it in carefully or you could raise more than a few eyebrows
- Typically Contains: Growing Underground Pea Shoots, Apollo, Baby Red Leaf & Spinach
- Occasionally we may have to substitute an equivalent leaf variety to ensure best in season freshness
- Just Tasty Little Leaves
- We haven't washed them because it might bruise their delicate tastiness so they stay fresher for you to enjoy
- Mixed leaves
- Mild flavour - 2
- Picked, packed, eaten mmm
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Salad Leaves (100%)
Storage
Keep me chilled
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Wash before use
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Film. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- G's,
- Barway,
- Ely,
- Cambs,
- CB7 5TZ.
Return to
- www.freshandnaked.co.uk
Net Contents
90g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 45g
|%RI*
|RI*
|Energy kJ
|101
|45
|8400kJ
|kcal
|24
|11
|1%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|0.5
|0.2
|<1%
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.1
|<0.1
|<1%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|1.8
|0.8
|of which sugars
|1.2
|0.6
|1%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.5
|0.7
|Protein
|2.3
|1
|Salt
|0.1
|<0.1
|2%
|6g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
