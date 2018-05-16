By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fresh & Naked Urban Mix Salad 90G

£ 0.95
£10.56/kg

Product Description

  • Fresh Unwashed little leaves
  • To ensure you get the highest quality product leaves and proportions of the mix may vary.
  • To create this mix we have collaborated with Growing Underground, where the team sustainably grow mouthwateringly fresh little leaves 33 metres below the busy streets of Clapham. Using the latest hydroponic system and LED technology find out more at www.growing-underground.com
  • Make sure you type it in carefully or you could raise more than a few eyebrows
  • Typically Contains: Growing Underground Pea Shoots, Apollo, Baby Red Leaf & Spinach
  • Occasionally we may have to substitute an equivalent leaf variety to ensure best in season freshness
  • Just Tasty Little Leaves
  • We haven't washed them because it might bruise their delicate tastiness so they stay fresher for you to enjoy
  • Mixed leaves
  • Mild flavour - 2
  • Picked, packed, eaten mmm
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Salad Leaves (100%)

Storage

Keep me chilled

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • G's,
  • Barway,
  • Ely,
  • Cambs,
  • CB7 5TZ.

Return to

  • G's,
  • Barway,
  • Ely,
  • Cambs,
  • CB7 5TZ.
  • www.freshandnaked.co.uk

Net Contents

90g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 45g%RI*RI*
Energy kJ101458400kJ
kcal24111%2000kcal
Fat 0.50.2<1%70g
of which saturates 0.1<0.1<1%20g
Carbohydrate 1.80.8
of which sugars 1.20.61%90g
Fibre 1.50.7
Protein 2.31
Salt 0.1<0.12%6g
Pack contains 2 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

