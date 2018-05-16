Fridge Raiders Combos Honey Bbq 3X40g

Product Description
- Cheese Pieces (50%) & Sweet BBQ Mix (50%) (with varying proportions of Peanuts with BBQ Flavouring, Peanuts with honey & chilli, Corn with BBQ Flavouring).
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Powered by protein
- Honey peanuts, cheese bites & a BBQ corn n' nut mix
- Contains: 9.5g - high in protein
- 168 calories per 40g
- Pack size: 120g
- High in protein
Information
Ingredients
Reduced Fat White Medium Cheese (Pasteurised Cow's Milk), BBQ Peanuts (Peanuts (95%), Rapeseed Oil, BBQ Flavour Seasoning (Salt, Sugar, Chilli Blend, Yeast Extract Powder, Spice, Wheat Flour (Fortified), Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Soy Sauce Powder (Soya, Wheat), Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Dried Yeast, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley), Flavouring, Smoke Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid E330)), Chilli Honey Peanuts (Peanuts (56%), Sugar (38%), Honey (3%), Hot Chilli Seasoning (Salt, Rice Flour, Yeast Extract Powder, Onion Powder, Spice (Cayenne), Garlic Powder, Lemon Juice Powder, Dried Yeast, Chilli Powder, Natural Flavourings, Natural Colour (Paprika), Rosemary Extract), BBQ Corn (Corn (80%), Sunflower Oil, BBQ Flavouring (3%) (Maltodextrin, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Glucose Syrup, Spices (Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Smoked Paprika), Tomato Powder, Paprika Oil (Sunflower Oil, Paprika Extract), Acid (Citric Acid), Smoke Flavouring)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Peanuts, May contain traces of: Tree Nuts, Celery, Mustard, Sesame & Sulphites
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Consume on day of opening.For Best Before see front of pack.
Number of uses
This pack contains 3 servings
Name and address
- Kerry Foods,
- PO Box 1246,
- Warrington,
- WA4 9QN.
Return to
- Kerry Foods,
- PO Box 1246,
- Warrington,
- WA4 9QN.
- Freephone 08007834321
- fridgeraiders.co.uk
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1752kJ / 421kcal
|Fat
|26g
|of which saturates
|8.9g
|Carbohydrates
|21g
|of which sugars
|8.2g
|Protein
|24g
|Salt
|1.4g
|Calcium
|375mg
