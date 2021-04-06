We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Yo! Honey, Soy & Miso Tare Sauce 100G

  • Honey blended with soy and miso creates this sweet-salty umami blend. Smother this sumptuously sticky glaze over salmon or aubergine and pop in the oven for a scrumptious dinner.
  • © YO! 2020. Produced in the UK under licence by/for The Flava People
  • Coat & cook
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Honey (35%), Water, Soya Sauce (22%) (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Miso (2.5%) (Soybeans, Rice, Salt), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients list in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, dark place.Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestions
  • Sauce drizzle generously over meat, fish or veg
  • Sizzle oven bake until cooked through
  • Serve with quinoa and a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Flava People,
  • Flava House,
  • Beta Court,
  • Harper Road,
  • Sharston,

Return to

  • Flava People,
  • Flava House,
  • Beta Court,
  • Harper Road,
  • Sharston,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 4XR.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper portion (50g)
Energy (kJ)749kJ375kJ
Energy (kcal)176kcal88kcal
Fat0.1g<0.1g
Of which saturates 0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate38.0g19.0g
of which sugars37.8g18.9g
Fibre7.1g3.6g
Protein2.2g1.1g
Salt3.90g1.95g

nice wee sauce with chicken and veg stir fry but n

3 stars

nice wee sauce with chicken and veg stir fry but needs more as flavour gets lost somewhat

Very tasty suttle sauce

5 stars

Very tasty suttle sauce

