Nerf Microshots Fortnite Ast

5(1)Write a review
Nerf Microshots Fortnite Ast
£ 7.50
£7.50/each
  • - Fortnite Dart-Firing Blaster: Nerf MicroShots mini-sized blaster toy used in the popular Fortnite video game Firing Toy Blaster and 2 Official Nerf Elite Darts For Kids, Teens, Adults
  • - Scrunched-Down Style: Nerf MicroShots collectible, dart-firing blasters capture the look of the original blasters but in a scrunched-down style all their own
  • - Includes 2 Darts and Fires 1 Dart at a Time: This single-shot blaster comes with 2 Official Nerf Elite darts, fires 1 dart at a time, and is hand-powered (no batteries required)
  • Blast into big fun with the Nerf MicroShots series of collectible, mini-sized Nerf toy blasters! Nerf MicroShots series blasters capture the iconic look of the original blasters but in a scrunched-down style all their own. Their look and size makes them collectible additions to any Nerf collection. This Nerf MicroShots Fortnite blaster used in the popular Fortnite video game. It includes 2 Official Nerf Elite darts and fires 1 dart at a time with hand-powered action (no batteries required). Load 1 dart into the front of the blaster, pull down the handle to prime, and pull the trigger to fire. Look for all the MicroShots series of micro-sized blasters for collecting and playing (each sold separately).

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Good kids item

5 stars

Good kids item

