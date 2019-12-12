Rainbocorns Small Collectable Egg
Offer
- - What secret will your Sparkle Heart Surprise reveal? There are 6 to uncover!
- - Collect all 6 adorable plush including the Unicorn, Puppycorn, Flamingocorn, Llamacorn, Bunnycorn and Kittycorn.
- - Unbox all new colour changing Boo-Boocorns, there are over 18 to find!
- Unbox a Sparkly Surprise with the new Rainbocorns Sparkle Heart. Each mini Rainbocorn comes with a sparkly heart that you can peel to reveal a hidden surprise! Every heart shows what your Rainbocorn loves…what will you reveal?! These soft and cuddly Rainbocorns come with all new colour changing Boo-Boocorns, just dip them in cold water and they transform before your eyes! There's also gooey Rainbocorn poop hiding in the egg that you can stretch and squeeze! Collect all 6 including Puppycorn, Kittycorn, Flamingocorn, Unicorn, Llamacorn and Bunnycorn
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019