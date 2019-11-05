By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Mozzarella Di Bufala Bocconcini 330G

4(3)Write a review
Tesco Finest Mozzarella Di Bufala Bocconcini 330G
£ 2.50
£12.50/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy347kJ 84kcal
    4%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates5.3g
    27%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1157kJ / 279kcal

Product Description

  • Mozzarella di Bufala Campana PDO Bocconcini cheese made using pasteurised whole buffalo milk.
  • A rich, milky pasta filata cheese from the Campania region of Italy, made with water buffalo milk for a fresh flavour.
  • Strength - 1
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep in brine, consume within 1 day and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy using milk from Italy

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 servings

Name and address

Drained weight

200g

Net Contents

330g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1157kJ / 279kcal347kJ / 84kcal
Fat24.0g7.2g
Saturates17.8g5.3g
Carbohydrate0.8g0.2g
Sugars0.8g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein15.0g4.5g
Salt0.8g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Something exceptionally wrong with it this time

2 stars

YUK! I often buy it, since it's on Tesco shelves because buffalo milk is the only kind of milk I can eat. None of lactose-free products help me. Usually this mozzarella is awesome. After a few years of a rigorous diary-free diet, this mozzarella disappears immediately after appearing in my kitchen. But this time it's really hard on the outside and strangely liquid inside. I eat it quickly as usual and... ended up with an awkward aftertaste in mouth. UGLY! I regretted I eat it, if You know what I mean. Something went wrong with it apparently and with a finest* product it shouldn't, right? Best-before-date was yet 9 days left to make use of it (14 Nov and it's 5th Nov now writing). I just hope I'll not be sick after that. I really hope it's just an exceptional situation because it's the only Buffalo milk product sold by Tesco. I will wait for another supply to come and will give it one more try after a longer time. If it's not back to quality then will have to go for it to other stores, where it was always delicious up to now... which means exchanging online delivery shopping from Tesco for another store. Yup. It is number one in my basket.

the best mozzarella I have ever tasted, please kee

5 stars

the best mozzarella I have ever tasted, please keep it in stock

Tesco Buffalo mozzarella is the best mozzarella

5 stars

good quality I can enjoy eating my home made wheat and dairy free pizza using buffalo mozzarella. Using Tesco bought Dove bread flour which is wheat free. Buffalo mozzarella is also delicious sliced added to sliced Tesco bought Beef tomatoes with a sprinkling of olive oil and basil leaves and a few olives. for breakfast, lunch or starter.

