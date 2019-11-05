Tesco Finest Mozzarella Di Bufala Bocconcini 330G

Something exceptionally wrong with it this time
YUK! I often buy it, since it's on Tesco shelves because buffalo milk is the only kind of milk I can eat. None of lactose-free products help me. Usually this mozzarella is awesome. After a few years of a rigorous diary-free diet, this mozzarella disappears immediately after appearing in my kitchen. But this time it's really hard on the outside and strangely liquid inside. I eat it quickly as usual and... ended up with an awkward aftertaste in mouth. UGLY! I regretted I eat it, if You know what I mean. Something went wrong with it apparently and with a finest* product it shouldn't, right? Best-before-date was yet 9 days left to make use of it (14 Nov and it's 5th Nov now writing). I just hope I'll not be sick after that. I really hope it's just an exceptional situation because it's the only Buffalo milk product sold by Tesco. I will wait for another supply to come and will give it one more try after a longer time. If it's not back to quality then will have to go for it to other stores, where it was always delicious up to now... which means exchanging online delivery shopping from Tesco for another store. Yup. It is number one in my basket.
the best mozzarella I have ever tasted, please keep it in stock
good quality I can enjoy eating my home made wheat and dairy free pizza using buffalo mozzarella. Using Tesco bought Dove bread flour which is wheat free. Buffalo mozzarella is also delicious sliced added to sliced Tesco bought Beef tomatoes with a sprinkling of olive oil and basil leaves and a few olives. for breakfast, lunch or starter.