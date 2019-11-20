By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Mozzarella Di Bufala Campana 280G

5(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest Mozzarella Di Bufala Campana 280G
£ 2.25
£18.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy347kJ 84kcal
    4%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates5.3g
    27%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1157kJ / 279kcal

Product Description

  • Mozzarella di Bufala Campana PDO cheese made with pasteurised whole buffalo milk.
  • A rich, milky pasta filata cheese from the Campania region of Italy, made with water buffalo milk for a fresh flavour.
  A rich, milky pasta filata cheese from the Campania region of Italy, made with water buffalo milk for a fresh flavour.
  • Strength - 1
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep in brine, consume within 1 day and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy using milk from Italy

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 4 servings

Recycling info

Lid. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Drained weight

125g

Net Contents

280g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1157kJ / 279kcal347kJ / 84kcal
Fat24.0g7.2g
Saturates17.8g5.3g
Carbohydrate0.8g0.2g
Sugars0.8g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein15.0g4.5g
Salt0.8g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

High quality

5 stars

Haven't tried the others but this one seems to be of very good quality.

I am allergic to casein in cow, goat and sheep mil

5 stars

I am allergic to casein in cow, goat and sheep milk. I love mozzarella from buffalo milk, its only one diary product I can tolerate. Thank you Tesco very much.

The best Mozzarella in the land

5 stars

This is the most delicious Mozzarella I have ever tasted. I literally sat and ate this out of the tub! Absolutely outstanding.

Best Buffalo Mozzarella I've tasted in the UK

5 stars

Consistently the best tasting buffalo mozzarella I've tasted in the UK by far and I shop around as much as possible. Also, my relatives are Italian / I've had lots of buffalo mozzarella in it in Italy, so I have some experience. Whoever sourced this for Tesco should be applauded!

