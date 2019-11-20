Tesco Finest Mozzarella Di Bufala Campana 280G

High quality
Haven't tried the others but this one seems to be of very good quality.
I am allergic to casein in cow, goat and sheep milk. I love mozzarella from buffalo milk, its only one diary product I can tolerate. Thank you Tesco very much.
The best Mozzarella in the land
This is the most delicious Mozzarella I have ever tasted. I literally sat and ate this out of the tub! Absolutely outstanding.
Best Buffalo Mozzarella I've tasted in the UK
Consistently the best tasting buffalo mozzarella I've tasted in the UK by far and I shop around as much as possible. Also, my relatives are Italian / I've had lots of buffalo mozzarella in it in Italy, so I have some experience. Whoever sourced this for Tesco should be applauded!