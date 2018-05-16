By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cappuccino Chilled Coffee 300Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Cappuccino Chilled Coffee 300Ml
£ 0.80
£0.27/100ml
Each bottle
  • Energy816kJ 194kcal
    10%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars25.2g
    28%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 272kJ / 65kcal

Product Description

  • High temperature pasteurised coffee flavoured semi skimmed milk.
  • Made with Arabica Coffee
  • Pack size: 300ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Semi Skimmed Milk (94%), Sugar, Arabica Coffee Powder†, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Stabilisers (Cellulose, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Carrageenan), Acidity Regulator (Disodium Phosphate). †Rainforest Alliance CertifiedTM.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Label. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach bottle (300ml)
Energy272kJ / 65kcal816kJ / 194kcal
Fat1.5g4.5g
Saturates0.9g2.7g
Carbohydrate9.3g27.9g
Sugars8.4g25.2g
Fibre0.5g1.5g
Protein3.2g9.6g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

