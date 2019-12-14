Tesco Bbq Cooked Chicken Breast Mini Fillets 170G
- Energy475kJ 112kcal6%
- Fat1.4g2%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars4.5g5%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 559kJ / 132kcal
Product Description
- Cooked chicken breast in a sweet and smoky barbecue marinade.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Sweet & Smoky Selected chicken fillets oven cooked in a sticky barbecue flavour glaze
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Sweet & smoky
- Selected chicken fillets oven cooked in a sticky barbecue flavour glaze
- Eat hot or cold
- Healthy Choice - high in protein
- Pack size: 170g
- Protein supports a growth in muscle mass
- High in protein
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Chicken Breast (81%), Sugar, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Powder, Spices (Paprika, Black Pepper, Ginger, Cinnamon, Allspice, Fenugreek, Chilli, Cumin, Clove, Cayenne Pepper), Salt, Garlic Powder, Rice Flour, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Dextrose, Dried Oregano, Spirit Vinegar, Smoked Salt, Sunflower Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Yeast Extract, Tamarind Concentrate, Concentrated Lemon Juice.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (85g)
|Energy
|559kJ / 132kcal
|475kJ / 112kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|1.4g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|7.3g
|6.2g
|Sugars
|5.3g
|4.5g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.2g
|Protein
|21.4g
|18.2g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
