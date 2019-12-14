By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bbq Cooked Chicken Breast Mini Fillets 170G

Tesco Bbq Cooked Chicken Breast Mini Fillets 170G
£ 3.00
£1.77/100g

½ of a pack (85g)
  • Energy475kJ 112kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars4.5g
    5%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

Typical values per 100g: Energy 559kJ / 132kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast in a sweet and smoky barbecue marinade.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Sweet & Smoky Selected chicken fillets oven cooked in a sticky barbecue flavour glaze
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Sweet & smoky
  • Selected chicken fillets oven cooked in a sticky barbecue flavour glaze
  • Eat hot or cold
  • Healthy Choice - high in protein
  • Pack size: 170g
  • Protein supports a growth in muscle mass
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chicken Breast (81%), Sugar, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Powder, Spices (Paprika, Black Pepper, Ginger, Cinnamon, Allspice, Fenugreek, Chilli, Cumin, Clove, Cayenne Pepper), Salt, Garlic Powder, Rice Flour, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Dextrose, Dried Oregano, Spirit Vinegar, Smoked Salt, Sunflower Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Yeast Extract, Tamarind Concentrate, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (85g)
Energy559kJ / 132kcal475kJ / 112kcal
Fat1.6g1.4g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate7.3g6.2g
Sugars5.3g4.5g
Fibre1.4g1.2g
Protein21.4g18.2g
Salt0.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

