Tesco Lemon & Herb Cooked Chicken Breast Thins 180G
- Energy486kJ 115kcal6%
- Fat2.0g3%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars1.8g2%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 540kJ / 128kcal
Product Description
- Cooked sliced lemon & herb marinated chicken breast portions.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Fresh & Zingy
- Selected chicken breast marinated in lemon and mixed herbs for flavour
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Eat hot or cold
- Source of protein
- Thinly cut for extra tenderness and moisture
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (88%), Lemon and Herb Seasoning [Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Dried Onion, Garlic Powder, Lemon Juice Powder, Herbs [Parsley, Rosemary, Thyme], Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Citric Acid, Turmeric Extract, Lemon Oil], Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Lemon Juice, Salt, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Sugar.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. May be eaten hot or cold.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18 mins.
Spread the thins on an oven tray, ensuring they don't overlap and heat. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (90g)
|Energy
|540kJ / 128kcal
|486kJ / 115kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|7.4g
|6.7g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|19.4g
|17.5g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
