Tesco Lemon & Herb Cooked Chicken Breast Thins 180G

Tesco Lemon & Herb Cooked Chicken Breast Thins 180G
£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

1/2 of a pack
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 540kJ / 128kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked sliced lemon & herb marinated chicken breast portions.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Eat hot or cold
  • Thinly cut for extra tenderness and moisture
  • Pack size: 180g
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (88%), Lemon and Herb Seasoning [Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Dried Onion, Garlic Powder, Lemon Juice Powder, Herbs [Parsley, Rosemary, Thyme], Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Citric Acid, Turmeric Extract, Lemon Oil], Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Lemon Juice, Salt, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Sugar.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. May be eaten hot or cold.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18 mins.
Spread the thins on an oven tray, ensuring they don't overlap and heat. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (90g)
Energy540kJ / 128kcal486kJ / 115kcal
Fat2.2g2.0g
Saturates0.5g0.5g
Carbohydrate7.4g6.7g
Sugars2.0g1.8g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein19.4g17.5g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

