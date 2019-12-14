Tesco Cooked Turkey Breast Pieces 180G

Pink tinge
I've bought these a few times and they were ok, quite dry though. The last pack I bought some pieces had a weird pink tinge to them. I don't think it was undercooked but it seemed spoiled so I had to throw it. It's put me off it now.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 535kJ / 126kcal
INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (97%), Cornflour, Turkey Stock (Water, Turkey Bones, Yeast Extract, Tomato Purée, Salt, White Sugar), Salt, Strong Dashi (Water, Kelp, Shiitake Mushroom).
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K. using Turkey from the EU
Pack contains 2 servings
180g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|535kJ / 126kcal
|481kJ / 114kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|1.0g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|1.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.8g
|Protein
|27.5g
|24.8g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
