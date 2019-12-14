By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cooked Turkey Breast Pieces 180G

2(1)
£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

1/2 of a pack (90g)
  • Energy481kJ 114kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 535kJ / 126kcal

Product Description

  • Turkey breast pieces.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Oven Cooked Selected turkey breast pieces basted for extra succulence and flavour
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Oven cooked
  • Selected turkey breast basted for extra succulence and flavour
  • Ready to eat
  • Source of protein
  • Pack size: 180g
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (97%), Cornflour, Turkey Stock (Water, Turkey Bones, Yeast Extract, Tomato Purée, Salt, White Sugar), Salt, Strong Dashi (Water, Kelp, Shiitake Mushroom).

Allergy Information

  • Contains tomato.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using Turkey from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy535kJ / 126kcal481kJ / 114kcal
Fat1.1g1.0g
Saturates0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate1.2g1.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.9g0.8g
Protein27.5g24.8g
Salt0.5g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Pink tinge

2 stars

I've bought these a few times and they were ok, quite dry though. The last pack I bought some pieces had a weird pink tinge to them. I don't think it was undercooked but it seemed spoiled so I had to throw it. It's put me off it now.

