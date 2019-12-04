By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rachel's Organic Greek Style Vanilla Yogurt 135G

Rachel's Organic Greek Style Vanilla Yogurt 135G
Product Description

  • Organic Vanilla Bio Live Yogurt with Granola
  • Grandmother, mother, daughter. Three generations of Rachel's family believed the tastiest dairy could only come from the best nature has to offer. Since day one, our organic yogurts have been made in West Wales, inspired by original family recipes and using only local milk.
  • Organic
  • Made with British whole milk
  • Naturally bio-live yogurt
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 135g

Information

Ingredients

Organic Yogurt (from Milk), Organic Granola 11% [Organic Oat Flakes, Organic Wheat Flakes, Organic Sugar, Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Rice, Organic Maize, Organic Whole Grain Flour (from Wheat, Rye, Barley), Organic Barley Malt, Salt, Organic Flour (from Wheat, Rye), Organic Coconut Flakes, Organic Honey], Water, Organic Cream (from Milk), Organic Sugar, Organic Rice Starch, Thickener: Pectin, Natural Flavouring, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Organic Vanilla (Extract, Powder)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts, Soya & Sesame

Storage

Keep refrigerated 1-5°CUse by: see lid

Name and address

  • Rachel's Dairy Ltd.,
  • Aberystwyth,
  • SY23 3JQ.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 650kJ/155kcal
Fat 7.5g
of which saturates 4.1g
Carbohydrate 18.0g
of which sugars 12.3g
Protein 3.6g
Salt 0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

