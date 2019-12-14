Tesco Pineapple & Chilli Cooked Chicken Pieces 180G
- Energy477kJ 113kcal6%
- Fat1.6g2%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars2.2g2%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 530kJ / 125kcal
Product Description
- Cooked and sliced chicken breast fillets in a chilli and pineapple marinade with a coconut sprinkle.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
Liven up your lunch with tropical pineapple & chilli marinated pieces of cooked chicken. Take a break from the bland every day and try filling tortilla wraps with delicious chicken, fresh lettuce leaves and tangy salsa. High in protein.
- Sweet & Spicy Chicken breast glazed with pineapple and chilli with a coconut finish
- Package in a protective atmosphere.
- Chili rating - mild - 1
- Sweet & spicy
- Chicken breast glazed with pineapple and chili with a coconut finish
- Healthy choice
- High in protein
- Pack size: 180g
- Protein supports a growth in muscle mass
- High in protein
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast, Rice Flour, Sugar, Cornflour, Desiccated Coconut, Potato Starch, Dried Red Pepper, Salt, Sherry Vinegar, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Chilli, Maltodextrin, Malic Acid, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Habanero Chilli, Turmeric, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander Leaf, Sunflower Oil, Pineapple Powder.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (90g)
|Energy
|530kJ / 125kcal
|477kJ / 113kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|1.6g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|4.9g
|4.4g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|22.4g
|20.1g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
