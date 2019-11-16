By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Buffalo Cooked Chicken Wings 525G

Tesco Buffalo Cooked Chicken Wings 525G
Product Description

  • Cooked and roasted chicken wings coated in a hot or spicy glaze.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Spicy & tangy
  • Selected chicken wings oven cooked in a fiery Buffalo flavour glaze
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Eat hot or cold
  • Pack size: 525g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Wings, Cornflour, Rice Flour, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Dried Potato, Garlic Powder, Salt, Potato Starch, Chilli Powder, Maltodextrin, Dried Red Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Chilli Flakes, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Paprika Extract, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Cumin Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Capsicum Extract, Ginger Extract, Oregano, Prepared from 118g of Chicken Wings per 100g of Buffalo Chicken Wings

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Can be eaten hot or cold. Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 20 mins.
Place wings on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Net Contents

525g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold 1/3 of a pack (119g)
Energy 878kJ / 210kcal1045kJ / 250kcal
Fat 12.3g14.6g
of which saturates 3.2g3.8g
Carbohydrate 2.1g2.5g
of which sugars 1.3g1.6g
Fibre 1.2g1.4g
Protein 22.3g26.5g
Salt 0.7g0.8g
Pack contains 3 servings--

BRING BACK THE ORIGINAL HOT AND SPICY

1 stars

i have been eating the old style tesco hot and spicy wings for about the last 30 years and i have always loved them. now it seems they have discontinued them??? very upset as was always my special treat in the weekly shop. dont even bother trying the new buffalo wings they are totally inferior. time to see if other supermarkets do anything like the ones i enjoyed for so many years...........BRING THEM BACK TESCO PLEASE!!!!!!!!

Nice...

5 stars

Very nice indeed.. will buy again. good amount for one person

BUFFALO COOKED COATING VERY BADLY APPLIED TO WINGS

3 stars

I purchased the previously available Tesco `Hot & Spicy Chicken Wings` every week for years until they were discontinued / seemingly replaced by these Tesco `Buffalo Cooked Chicken Wings` . I then started to buy these Chicken wings but unfortunately I found that although the `Buffalo / Hot & Spicy` coating was nicely flavoured it was very badly applied to the wings - the wings were not properly coated all over. Thinking that I might just have been unlucky on the first week I tried them for 3 weeks - the coating was the same each time and this was bad enough to make me not want to buy the product again even though I did like the taste of the `Buffalo Cooked` coating. I never had this problem / disappointment with the `Hot & Spicy` wings through the years. I am very disappointed by this as the only Ready to Eat Chicken wings that I like are the `Hot and Spicy` variety - the Buffalo Cooked Wings do have this taste but the very poor method of coating the wings means that the flavour is not consistent throughout the product / wings. I am now having to order the Tesco Ready to Eat BBQ Chicken Wings which although they do not have the Hot & Spicy flavour that I would like do have the BBQ coating applied consistently throughout the product / all wings. The boxes / packaging for both of these varieties of Ready to Eat Chicken Wings is very similar and I am fairly sure that the same manufacturer produces both products - the BBQ Wings are well coated in the BBQ flavouring but the Buffalo Cooked Wings are very poorly coated - I wonder why that would be ? I hope that someone from Tesco Customer Services / Tesco Products department sees this message and might have the authority to get the Buffalo Cooked Wings looked at to see exactly what I mean in my description although I doubt whether one Customers opinion / review would trigger any investigation ? I hope that this will be helpful to future prospective purchasers of the new Tesco Buffalo Cooked Chicken Wings. Chris

New style buffalo chicken wings dreadful

1 stars

I'm so disappointed. I've been eating your hot and spicy ready to eat fiery chicken wings for years. So delicious. What on earth have you done?? These new style were awful and many people agree..Chicken is terrible. Taste is just wrong.Please go back to original please. Not sure what yous were thinking. Big fail👎

