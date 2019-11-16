Tesco Buffalo Cooked Chicken Wings 525G

BUFFALO COOKED COATING VERY BADLY APPLIED TO WINGS

3 stars

A Tesco Customer19th September 2019

I purchased the previously available Tesco `Hot & Spicy Chicken Wings` every week for years until they were discontinued / seemingly replaced by these Tesco `Buffalo Cooked Chicken Wings` . I then started to buy these Chicken wings but unfortunately I found that although the `Buffalo / Hot & Spicy` coating was nicely flavoured it was very badly applied to the wings - the wings were not properly coated all over. Thinking that I might just have been unlucky on the first week I tried them for 3 weeks - the coating was the same each time and this was bad enough to make me not want to buy the product again even though I did like the taste of the `Buffalo Cooked` coating. I never had this problem / disappointment with the `Hot & Spicy` wings through the years. I am very disappointed by this as the only Ready to Eat Chicken wings that I like are the `Hot and Spicy` variety - the Buffalo Cooked Wings do have this taste but the very poor method of coating the wings means that the flavour is not consistent throughout the product / wings. I am now having to order the Tesco Ready to Eat BBQ Chicken Wings which although they do not have the Hot & Spicy flavour that I would like do have the BBQ coating applied consistently throughout the product / all wings. The boxes / packaging for both of these varieties of Ready to Eat Chicken Wings is very similar and I am fairly sure that the same manufacturer produces both products - the BBQ Wings are well coated in the BBQ flavouring but the Buffalo Cooked Wings are very poorly coated - I wonder why that would be ? I hope that someone from Tesco Customer Services / Tesco Products department sees this message and might have the authority to get the Buffalo Cooked Wings looked at to see exactly what I mean in my description although I doubt whether one Customers opinion / review would trigger any investigation ? I hope that this will be helpful to future prospective purchasers of the new Tesco Buffalo Cooked Chicken Wings. Chris