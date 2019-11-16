Tesco Buffalo Cooked Chicken Wings 525G

BRING BACK THE ORIGINAL HOT AND SPICY
i have been eating the old style tesco hot and spicy wings for about the last 30 years and i have always loved them. now it seems they have discontinued them??? very upset as was always my special treat in the weekly shop. dont even bother trying the new buffalo wings they are totally inferior. time to see if other supermarkets do anything like the ones i enjoyed for so many years...........BRING THEM BACK TESCO PLEASE!!!!!!!!
Nice...
Very nice indeed.. will buy again. good amount for one person
BUFFALO COOKED COATING VERY BADLY APPLIED TO WINGS
I purchased the previously available Tesco `Hot & Spicy Chicken Wings` every week for years until they were discontinued / seemingly replaced by these Tesco `Buffalo Cooked Chicken Wings` . I then started to buy these Chicken wings but unfortunately I found that although the `Buffalo / Hot & Spicy` coating was nicely flavoured it was very badly applied to the wings - the wings were not properly coated all over. Thinking that I might just have been unlucky on the first week I tried them for 3 weeks - the coating was the same each time and this was bad enough to make me not want to buy the product again even though I did like the taste of the `Buffalo Cooked` coating. I never had this problem / disappointment with the `Hot & Spicy` wings through the years. I am very disappointed by this as the only Ready to Eat Chicken wings that I like are the `Hot and Spicy` variety - the Buffalo Cooked Wings do have this taste but the very poor method of coating the wings means that the flavour is not consistent throughout the product / wings. I am now having to order the Tesco Ready to Eat BBQ Chicken Wings which although they do not have the Hot & Spicy flavour that I would like do have the BBQ coating applied consistently throughout the product / all wings. The boxes / packaging for both of these varieties of Ready to Eat Chicken Wings is very similar and I am fairly sure that the same manufacturer produces both products - the BBQ Wings are well coated in the BBQ flavouring but the Buffalo Cooked Wings are very poorly coated - I wonder why that would be ? I hope that someone from Tesco Customer Services / Tesco Products department sees this message and might have the authority to get the Buffalo Cooked Wings looked at to see exactly what I mean in my description although I doubt whether one Customers opinion / review would trigger any investigation ? I hope that this will be helpful to future prospective purchasers of the new Tesco Buffalo Cooked Chicken Wings. Chris
New style buffalo chicken wings dreadful
I'm so disappointed. I've been eating your hot and spicy ready to eat fiery chicken wings for years. So delicious. What on earth have you done?? These new style were awful and many people agree..Chicken is terrible. Taste is just wrong.Please go back to original please. Not sure what yous were thinking. Big fail👎