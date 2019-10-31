Tesco Salmon & Avocado Californian Rolls 167G

Yummy but ruined by one aspect!
Filling of the rolls is very tasty, and the sauce packet is nice, however the coating on the outside of the rice is dreadful and very dry. It's a shame as without these would have been very tasty!
Had a first time and really tasty, enjoyed it.
Most delicious supermarket sushi I have ever tried
I absolutely love these, got them for the first time today as they didn't have any gluten containing ingredients in and appeared to be gluten free They are quite honestly the most delicious supermarket bought sushi I have ever had. They are quite spicy, so if you don't or can't handle spice these are not for you but otherwise, I highly recommend.