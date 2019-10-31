By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Salmon & Avocado Californian Rolls 167G

Tesco Salmon & Avocado Californian Rolls 167G
Product Description

  • 7 Smoked salmon and avocado California rolls with a spicy sesame coating and 1 spicy mayonnaise sachet.
  • A Taste Of Japan Drizzle with sriracha mayonnaise to finish Our sushi rice is cooked in traditional Japanese pots, seasoned and then hand filled with carefully selected ingredients to deliver a taste of Japan.
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts works with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • No raw fish
  • Pack size: 167g

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked White Sushi Rice [Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil], Avocado, Cucumber, Smoked Salmon (Fish) (9%), Spicy Mayonnaise Sachet [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Red Chilli Purée, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Cornflour, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin)], White Sesame Seeds, Nori Seaweed, Salt, Cumin Powder, Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before eating. Drizzle with sriracha mayonnaise to finish.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic check local recycling Label. Paper widely recycled Base. Plastic check local recycling

167g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (167g)
Energy730kJ / 174kcal1219kJ / 291kcal
Fat7.0g11.7g
Saturates1.0g1.7g
Carbohydrate23.0g38.4g
Sugars4.4g7.3g
Fibre1.2g2.0g
Protein4.2g7.0g
Salt0.7g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Yummy but ruined by one aspect!

2 stars

Filling of the rolls is very tasty, and the sauce packet is nice, however the coating on the outside of the rice is dreadful and very dry. It's a shame as without these would have been very tasty!

Had a first time and really tasty, enjoyed it.

5 stars

Had a first time and really tasty, enjoyed it.

Most delicious supermarket sushi I have ever tried

5 stars

I absolutely love these, got them for the first time today as they didn't have any gluten containing ingredients in and appeared to be gluten free They are quite honestly the most delicious supermarket bought sushi I have ever had. They are quite spicy, so if you don't or can't handle spice these are not for you but otherwise, I highly recommend.

