Boursin Velvety Garlic & Herbs 125G

- Whipped Medium Fat Soft Cheese with Garlic and Herbs.
- Discover Boursin® Velvety and enjoy the unique taste of Boursin® Garlic and Herbs in a deliciously whipped, smooth and creamy texture.
- Infused with garlic, fragrant parsley, chives and seasoning, Boursin® Velvety brings you a moment of indulgence worth savouring.
- Try dipping your favourite crudites, smothering it on a bagel or topping a burger at a cheeky BBQ.
- The unique taste of Boursin® Garlic and Herbs in a deliciously whipped texture
- Authentic French cheese
- Made with pasteurized milk and cream, safe to eat whilst pregnant
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 125g
Pasteurised Milk and Cream, Water, Lactic Ferments, Garlic and Herbs (2.3%), Salt, Pepper, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate
- Contains: Milk
Keep refrigerated between +2°C and +6°C and once opened, use within 7 days.Best before: see side of the pot.
Made in Sablé-sur-Sarthe, Pays de la Loire, France
- Perfect on fresh bread or crackers, or as a dip with veggies and breadsticks.
- Fromageries Bel,
- Consumer Service BP 114,
- 92151 Suresnes Cedex,
- France.
- UK 0 800 030 4610
- IRL 1 800 904 000
- Or write to us at:
- Freepost,
- Bel UK Consumer Care
- www.groupe-bel.com
- www.boursin.co.uk
125g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Energy value:
|1,282 kJ - 311 kcal
|Fat:
|30.5 g
|of which saturates:
|20.5 g
|Carbohydrate:
|2.5 g
|of which sugars:
|2.5 g
|Protein:
|6.5 g
|Salt:
|1.1 g
