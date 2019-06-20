Peperami Pep'd Up Chicken Bites 50G

DISGUISING
I AM SORRY THEY WERE DISGUSTING NOT ONLY THE TASTE THE SMELL WAS AS BAD.
Chicken Breast (85%), Potato Starch, Spices, Sugar, Salt, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Pentasodium Triphosphate), Dried Glucose Syrup, Garlic Powder, Tapioca Starch, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Pea Starch, Gelling Agent (Processed Euchema Seaweed), Sunflower Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dried Coriander, Red Bell Pepper Powder, Herbs, Coconut Oil, Black Pepper Extract, Garlic Oil
Keep refrigerated <5°C. Once opened, consume immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.
50g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g bag
|%* per 50g bag
|Energy
|1029kJ 246kcal
|515kJ 123kcal
|6%
|Fat
|14.4g
|7.2g
|10%
|Of which saturates
|3.7g
|1.8g
|9%
|Carbohydrate
|8.9g
|4.5g
|2%
|Of which sugars
|2g
|1g
|1%
|Protein
|20.2g
|10.1g
|20%
|Salt
|2.18g
|1.1g
|18%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
