Peperami Pep'd Up Chicken Bites 50G

1(1)Write a review
Peperami Pep'd Up Chicken Bites 50G
£ 1.29
£2.58/100g

Product Description

  • Cooked, chopped and shape chicken in smoky tikka style glaze.
  • Protein Kick††
  • †† High in protein.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Made with 100% chicken breast oven baked
  • Pack size: 50g
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (85%), Potato Starch, Spices, Sugar, Salt, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Pentasodium Triphosphate), Dried Glucose Syrup, Garlic Powder, Tapioca Starch, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Pea Starch, Gelling Agent (Processed Euchema Seaweed), Sunflower Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dried Coriander, Red Bell Pepper Powder, Herbs, Coconut Oil, Black Pepper Extract, Garlic Oil

Storage

Keep refrigerated <5°C. Once opened, consume immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.

Preparation and Usage

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Peperami Snacks,
  • LSI-Germany GmbH,
  • Eyber Str. 81,
  • D-91522 Ansbach.

Return to

  • Questions/ comments?
  • Please email to feedback@peperami.com

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g bag%* per 50g bag
Energy 1029kJ 246kcal515kJ 123kcal6%
Fat 14.4g7.2g10%
Of which saturates 3.7g1.8g9%
Carbohydrate 8.9g4.5g2%
Of which sugars 2g1g1%
Protein 20.2g10.1g20%
Salt 2.18g1.1g18%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Safety information

View more safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

DISGUISING

1 stars

I AM SORRY THEY WERE DISGUSTING NOT ONLY THE TASTE THE SMELL WAS AS BAD.

