Tesco Fire Roast Red Pepper Dip 182G

£ 1.20
£0.66/100g

Offer

1/4 of a pot
  • Energy174kJ 42kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 377kJ / 90kcal

Product Description

  • Fire roasted red pepper, chickpeas and crème fraîche dip.
  • Sweet & Smoky Fire roasted red peppers and chickpeas blended with crème fraîche
  • Sweet & smoky
  • Fire roasted red peppers and chickpeas blended with crème fraîche
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 182g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Pepper (45%), Chickpeas (24%) [Chickpeas (Sulphites), Salt], Water, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Onion, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sugar, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Sunflower Oil.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

182g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pot (46g)
Energy377kJ / 90kcal174kJ / 42kcal
Fat4.5g2.1g
Saturates1.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate9.3g4.3g
Sugars2.2g1.0g
Fibre1.5g0.7g
Protein2.4g1.1g
Salt1.3g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Versatile and Tasty

5 stars

Very tangy and tasty with a slight kick, because of the texture its quite versatile and goes well with crisps, pitta or in a wrap. You could probably also use a pizza topper.

