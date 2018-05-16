Muller Corner Mixed Fruit Yogurt 6 X 143 G

Product Description
- Creamy yogurt with strawberry compote on the side x 3 Creamy yogurt with peach & apricot compote on the side x 3
- For more information about this initiative, see our website.
- Official Yogurt as Proud Sponsor of British Athletics & Athletics Ireland.
- Müller Corner are the perfect combination of delicious thick and creamy yogurt with either a fruit compote, crunchy chocolate or granola! No artificial colours, preservatives or sweeteners and a source of protein, with a variety of delicious flavours for you and the family to enjoy, Müller Corner yogurts allow you the freedom to mix it your way.
- Müller
- Supporting next generation farmers
- Delicious, creamy yogurt
- Source of protein
- Made with real fruit
- No artificial preservatives, sweeteners, or colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 858g
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Keep refrigerated.Best before see top of pack.
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
- www.muller.co.uk
6 x 143g ℮
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Peach (8%), Sugar, Water, Apricot (3%), Stabilisers: Pectins, Guar Gum, Modified Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Flavourings
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 466kJ (111kcal) Fat 3.9g of which saturates 2.5g Carbohydrate 13.9g of which sugars 13.4g Protein 4.3g Salt 0.17g Calcium 125mg (22% of NRV per pot) NRV is Nutrient Reference Value -
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Strawberries (10%), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers: Pectins, Guar Gum, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 440kJ (105kcal) Fat 3.9g of which saturates 2.5g Carbohydrate 12.4g of which sugars 11.9g Protein 4.3g Salt 0.17g Calcium 132mg (23% of NRV per pot) NRV is Nutrient Reference Value -
