- Tesco Hare Duvet Set Double

Quality and value!
Very good quality, washes well, minimal ironing ( definitely a plus point) simple, stylish and reversible. Excellent value too Would recommend
excellent qual - fab Price - reaLLY HAPPY WITH THE product. as that its reversible! well its brill. if you like hares (like me) or rabbits - you will like this - :)
Lovely pattern & quality.
Bought the King Size, it has 2 pillowcases included. Like the fact it’s reversible with a darker check pattern on one side & the hare on the other. Not washed it yet but seems ok quality for the price.
Single one pillow case, double should have two
Gave double set as a present. Only one pillow case in there!!!!! Very annoying.