- Tesco Grey Check Duvet Set Double

amazing
amazing quality, my mum loved it when i bought it her its strong and will last awhile also very soft and happy that it has two sides to it so you can use it in winter and summer
I bought this set a few weeks ago ready for the co
I bought this set a few weeks ago ready for the cold weather, washed before using them , decided to put them on today, to find a big white stain on one of the pillow slips , and a three inch strip of a different colour check , added where they were trying to cover the stain .