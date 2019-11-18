By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Black Stripe Duvet Set Double

Tesco Black Stripe Duvet Set Double
£ 12.00
£12.00/each
  • - Tesco Black Stripe Duvet Set Double
  • - Double duvet cover: To fit 4ft 6 bed. 200cm x 200cm approx.
  • - 2 pillowcases: 50cm x 75cm approx.
  • - Material Content: 52% Polyester, 48% Cotton
  • - Product of Pakistan
  • Machine washable. Wash before use. Wash similar colours together. Colour safe detergent recommended. Warning! Keep Away From Fire.
  • Our polycotton is an everyday, durable fabric that requires minimal ironing.
  • Transform your bed with these reversible designs.

Great value for money. Quality is so good as well.

