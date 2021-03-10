Tesco Insulated Bottle Marble

Not realistically useable. To many "Don'ts"
In theory a useful piece of kit. Below is a condensed version of the Care instructions. {Please read this before buying) The instructions are too small to read. Hand wash Only. Don't use a dishwasher. Use warm water and washing up liquid after each use. Do NOT immerse in water. Dry Thoroughly after allowing to drain. Store with the lid off. Don't microwave. Avoid Abrasives, solvents and bleach Keep away from direct heat. Do NOT use for fizzy drinks. Do Not store milk products or baby food to keep it warm or cold Keep product upright at all times.