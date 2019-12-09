Fortnite Solo Pack Mini Figure
Offer
- - Fortnite in the palm of your hand!
- - Your favorite Fortnite skins have jumped off the screen and into your hands with the Battle Royale Collection of mini action figures.
- - Every Battle Royale Collection minifigure includes swappable weapons, accessories, and back bling. Customize your favorite loadout, just like in the game! Collect, display, and play.
- Every figure is features 2-3 points of articulation and comes with its own display stand. Build your own Battle Royale and show off your collection! A Royale sized roster to collect!
- The Battle Royale Collection is a line of authentic Fortnite figures, vehicles and playsets that will grow to a Royale-sized roster of 100 characters in 2019. Every fun, poseable figure includes swappable weapons, accessories, and back bling.Colour and styles vary Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019