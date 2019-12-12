Wicked Kitchen Caesar Wrap

One of the worst things I have ever eaten!
Totally disgusting, tasteless, soggy. Not one thing about it had anything going for it in any shape or form! Take it off the shelves before anymore unsuspecting people buy it!
horrendous. get the sweet potato pakora wrap from their selection instead, that one is amazing. this is trash.
Revolting!!
This is revolting. I’m a vegetarian and up for trying all meat alternatives but this is one of the worst I’ve tried. I nearly gagged when I saw the sliminess in the wrap. Doesn’t taste of much at all. Also tried the festive wrap and that was very similar 🤢
Tasty vegan lunch
Do not buy,absolutely horrible
Bland chicken pieces and horrible sick flavoured dressing. Waste of money,you will be disappointed.Did anyone taste this before putting it on the shelves?Normally the wicked range is nice,but this is just disappointing.
Tasteless disappointment
This product is high in fat and salt yet is manages to have absolutely no flavour. Wicked have managed to produce a wrap with 552kcals with zero appeal, the texture is disgusting the wrap itself is soggy. If I am going to eat something with red marks against fat and salt, it is a treat and I expect it to taste like a treat. Really disappointed in this product as Wicked's other wraps are good. Avoid at all costs.
Soggy and horrible consistency
Disgusting!
I bought this because it sounded nice on the description. I took two bites (first one to try it, second one to make sure) it was the worst thing I've ever tasted. Literally had to throw up when I got home just to take the lingering over powering taste out of my mouth and the nauseous feeling away from my belly after swallowing it. Seriously has any one ever actually tasted this before putting it on the shelves? The sauce in it is thick, slimey and greasy, the chicken substitute just didnt taste right at all. I had to check if it was in date because it tasted that awful but it was in date! It has put me off ever buying another wicked kitchen product. Seriously...try it your self and you'll see what I mean. It has a strange stale butter taste to it. Not nice at all.
Worst wrap since veganism
This was quite possibly the worst lunch I've ever had...The wrap itself is super soggy/ floppy, the filling has a weird texture and the Caesar dressing is super oily/greasy. The whole things tastes of nothing but garlic (there is absolutely loads in the Caesar dressing, who thought that was a good idea???), I assume to mask the missing flavour otherwise. Stuff like this is why vegan food has a bad reputation. Tesco really needs to sort out their veggie lunch options... I'm glad I didn't pay full price for this disgusting mess. If you have no other option make sure to bring a tasty drink to wash it down with and ideally some chewing gum for the commute home.