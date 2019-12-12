By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Caesar Wrap

1.5(9)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Caesar Wrap
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1050kJ / 251kcal

Product Description

  • Olive oil (0.4%) tortilla, pea protein pieces, Caesar inspired dressing, spinach and chickpea croutons.
  • Succulent plant pea protein pieces with smooth Caesar inspired dressing, crunchy chickpea croutons and fresh salad leaves in a super soft tortilla.
  • Grabbing Veg by the Bulbs
  • Hi, we're Derek & Chad.
  • We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend.
  • Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.
  • Prepare for Veg Unleashed
  • Suitable for vegans

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Olive Oil Tortilla [Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Sugar, Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Preservative (Calcium Propionate)], Water, Spinach, Lettuce, Pea Protein (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Chickpeas (5%) [Chickpeas, Salt], Olive Oil, Sugar, Pea Fibre, Sunflower Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Coconut Oil, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Roast Garlic Purée, Salt, Rice Starch, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Sea Salt, Ginger Purée, Clove Powder, Tamarind Extract, Thyme, Rosemary, Rice Protein, Black Pepper, Onion, Molasses, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Olive Leaf Extract, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Prouduced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco are happy to refund or replace any Wicked Kitchen product that doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff or Freephone 0800 50 55 55,
  • Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy1050kJ / 251kcal2520kJ / 602kcal
Fat11.9g28.6g
Saturates2.4g5.8g
Carbohydrate27.5g66.0g
Sugars4.6g11.0g
Fibre2.5g6.0g
Protein7.2g17.3g
Salt1.0g2.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

One of the worst things I have ever eaten!

1 stars

Totally disgusting, tasteless, soggy. Not one thing about it had anything going for it in any shape or form! Take it off the shelves before anymore unsuspecting people buy it!

bad.

1 stars

horrendous. get the sweet potato pakora wrap from their selection instead, that one is amazing. this is trash.

Revolting!!

1 stars

This is revolting. I’m a vegetarian and up for trying all meat alternatives but this is one of the worst I’ve tried. I nearly gagged when I saw the sliminess in the wrap. Doesn’t taste of much at all. Also tried the festive wrap and that was very similar 🤢

Tasty vegan lunch

4 stars

Tasty vegan lunch

Do not buy,absolutely horrible

1 stars

Bland chicken pieces and horrible sick flavoured dressing. Waste of money,you will be disappointed.Did anyone taste this before putting it on the shelves?Normally the wicked range is nice,but this is just disappointing.

Tasteless disappointment

1 stars

This product is high in fat and salt yet is manages to have absolutely no flavour. Wicked have managed to produce a wrap with 552kcals with zero appeal, the texture is disgusting the wrap itself is soggy. If I am going to eat something with red marks against fat and salt, it is a treat and I expect it to taste like a treat. Really disappointed in this product as Wicked's other wraps are good. Avoid at all costs.

Soggy and horrible consistency

1 stars

Soggy and horrible consistency

Disgusting!

1 stars

I bought this because it sounded nice on the description. I took two bites (first one to try it, second one to make sure) it was the worst thing I've ever tasted. Literally had to throw up when I got home just to take the lingering over powering taste out of my mouth and the nauseous feeling away from my belly after swallowing it. Seriously has any one ever actually tasted this before putting it on the shelves? The sauce in it is thick, slimey and greasy, the chicken substitute just didnt taste right at all. I had to check if it was in date because it tasted that awful but it was in date! It has put me off ever buying another wicked kitchen product. Seriously...try it your self and you'll see what I mean. It has a strange stale butter taste to it. Not nice at all.

Worst wrap since veganism

1 stars

This was quite possibly the worst lunch I've ever had...The wrap itself is super soggy/ floppy, the filling has a weird texture and the Caesar dressing is super oily/greasy. The whole things tastes of nothing but garlic (there is absolutely loads in the Caesar dressing, who thought that was a good idea???), I assume to mask the missing flavour otherwise. Stuff like this is why vegan food has a bad reputation. Tesco really needs to sort out their veggie lunch options... I'm glad I didn't pay full price for this disgusting mess. If you have no other option make sure to bring a tasty drink to wash it down with and ideally some chewing gum for the commute home.

