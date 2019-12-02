By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Vegetable Sushi 54G

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Vegetable Sushi 54G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Each pack (54g)
  • Energy322kJ 76kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 597kJ / 141kcal

Product Description

  • 3 Pepper hosomaki, 1 ginger and chilli edamame and pepper mini California roll with a shichimi and sesame seed coating and 1 bottle of soy sauce.
  • A taste of Japan. Rolled edamame beans and pepper California rolls and pepper hosomaki. Our sushi rice is cooked in traditional Japanese pots, seasoned and then hand filled with carefully selected ingredients to deliver a taste of Japan
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 54g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked White Sushi Rice [Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil], Pepper (13%), Edamame Soya Beans, Soy Sauce Bottle [Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Vinegar, Ethanol], Nori Seaweed, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Brown Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Red Pepper, White Sesame Seeds, Black Sesame Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Dried Red Pepper, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Lemongrass, Salt, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Lime Leaf, Galangal, Coconut Extract, Orange Peel, Ginger Powder, Soya Bean, Chilli Powder, Coriander Powder, Turmeric, Onion, Paprika, Onion Powder, Sea Salt, Chilli Flakes.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before eating.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling Base. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.,
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.,
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

54g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (54g)
Energy597kJ / 141kcal322kJ / 76kcal
Fat1.2g0.7g
Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate28.6g15.4g
Sugars5.4g2.9g
Fibre1.0g0.6g
Protein3.4g1.8g
Salt0.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Veg sushi - bought 3 and ate them all

4 stars

Love this veg sushi had it before but the recipe has changed and now has chunks of ginger which overpowers everything and no amount of soy sauce can mask it, please go back to old recipe with cream cheese.

My favourite sandwich 'meal deal' snack

5 stars

I need to remove the black skin (which I think is seaweed) as I can't stand the fishy taste. But doing so is minimal trouble and worth it as I really enjoy this snack, complete with soy sauce. I even find it fairly filling - so might even suffice when one isn't terribly hungry.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here