Tesco Vegetable Sushi 54G

Veg sushi - bought 3 and ate them all
Love this veg sushi had it before but the recipe has changed and now has chunks of ginger which overpowers everything and no amount of soy sauce can mask it, please go back to old recipe with cream cheese.
My favourite sandwich 'meal deal' snack
I need to remove the black skin (which I think is seaweed) as I can't stand the fishy taste. But doing so is minimal trouble and worth it as I really enjoy this snack, complete with soy sauce. I even find it fairly filling - so might even suffice when one isn't terribly hungry.