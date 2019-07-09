By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Peperami Jerky Original 70G

Peperami Jerky Original 70G
£ 2.75
£3.93/100g
Per 23g portion**:
  • Energy315kJ 75kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1353kJ 322kcal

Product Description

  • Original Peperami flavour formed meat snack, made from minced pork and beef; cured, dried and smoked.
  • Protein kick++
  • ++ High in protein.
  • 100 g snack is made from 106 g pork and 63 g beef as some moisture is lost during curing and drying.
  • "Oi! You listen up
  • Enjoy this meatilicious high in protein snack anytime - on the go or with your favourite drink.
  • Packaged under protective atmosphere.
  • Tasty - ready to eat snack
  • 75 kcal per portion beechwood smoked
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 70g
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Beef, Dextrose, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Spices, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Beechwood Smoke

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keeps without refrigeration.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

1 bag contains 3 portions

Warnings

  • The small absorber bag in the packaging is not suitable for consumption!

Name and address

  • Peperami Snacks,
  • LSI-Germany GmbH,
  • Eyber Str. 81,
  • D-91522 Ansbach.

Return to

  • Questions/ comments?
  • Please email to feedback@peperami.com

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 23g portion**%* per 23g portion**
Energy1353kJ 322kcal315kJ 75kcal4%
Fat11g2.6g4%
Of which saturates4.3g1g5%
Carbohydrates16.5g3.8g1%
Of which sugars16g3.7g4%
Protein39g9.1g18%
Salt4.3g1g17%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
** 1 bag contains 3 portions---

Safety information

The small absorber bag in the packaging is not suitable for consumption!

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Avoid

1 stars

Didn’t like it, for some reason tasted like mouthwash

Revolting

1 stars

The worse thing I've ever tasted. Very sweet, horrible texture, not nice at all. Wouldn't even feed to my dogs.

