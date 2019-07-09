Peperami Jerky Original 70G

Avoid
Didn’t like it, for some reason tasted like mouthwash
Revolting
The worse thing I've ever tasted. Very sweet, horrible texture, not nice at all. Wouldn't even feed to my dogs.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1353kJ 322kcal
Pork, Beef, Dextrose, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Spices, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Beechwood Smoke
Keeps without refrigeration.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
1 bag contains 3 portions
70g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 23g portion**
|%* per 23g portion**
|Energy
|1353kJ 322kcal
|315kJ 75kcal
|4%
|Fat
|11g
|2.6g
|4%
|Of which saturates
|4.3g
|1g
|5%
|Carbohydrates
|16.5g
|3.8g
|1%
|Of which sugars
|16g
|3.7g
|4%
|Protein
|39g
|9.1g
|18%
|Salt
|4.3g
|1g
|17%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** 1 bag contains 3 portions
|-
|-
|-
The small absorber bag in the packaging is not suitable for consumption!
