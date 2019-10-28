By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tomt, Mozzarella & Pesto Salad 220G

Tesco Tomt, Mozzarella & Pesto Salad 220G
£ 2.50
£1.14/100g

  • Energy1425kJ 340kcal
    17%
  • Fat15.2g
    22%
  • Saturates5.3g
    27%
  • Sugars7.7g
    9%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 648kJ / 155kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta in a tomato and herb dressing, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, green pesto, spinach and rocket.
  • Oven Roasted Tomatoes
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Cherry Tomato, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (12%), Marinated Semi Dried Tomatoes (6%) [Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic, Oregano], Onion, Tomato Paste, Water, Spinach, Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Rocket, White Wine Vinegar, Red Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Basil, Sunflower Oil, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parsley, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Herbs, Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (220g)
Energy648kJ / 155kcal1425kJ / 340kcal
Fat6.9g15.2g
Saturates2.4g5.3g
Carbohydrate16.8g37.0g
Sugars3.5g7.7g
Fibre1.9g4.2g
Protein5.4g11.9g
Salt0.3g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

