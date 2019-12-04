By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Muller Corner Strawberry Shortcakes Yogurt 130G

5(1)Write a review
£ 0.68
£0.52/100g

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavour yogurt with white chocolate coated shortcake biscuits balls (11%)
  • Müller Corner are the perfect combination of delicious thick and creamy yogurt with either a fruit compote, crunchy chocolate or granola! No artificial colours, preservatives or sweeteners and a source of protein, with a variety of delicious flavours for you and the family to enjoy, Müller Corner yogurts allow you the freedom to mix it your way.
  • Delicious, creamy yogurt
  • Source of protein
  • No artificial preservatives, sweeteners, or colours
  • Pack size: 130g
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour (Gluten), Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Coconut Oil, Modified Starch, Flavourings, Glazing Agents: Acacia Gum, Shellac, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Salt, Stabiliser: Pectins, Colour: Carmines

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nut and/or Egg traces

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Per 100g)
Energy 623kJ (148kcal)
Fat 5.6g
of which saturates 3.1g
Carbohydrate 19.3g
of which sugars 15.7g
Protein 4.5g
Salt 0.2g
Calcium 106mg (17% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

