Ilchester Light Cheese Snacking 160G

Product Description
- Ilchester Light Applewood® Reduced Fat Smoked Flavour Cheese Ilchester Light Mexicana® Reduced Fat Cheese with Mixed Peppers Ilchester® Light Reduced Fat Cheese
- Less than 66 calories per portion*
- *Typically per portion
- Applewood® Light, Mexicana® Light and Ilchester® Light Cheese are packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- British cheese
- 30% less fat
- Naturally high in protein
- 8 individually wrapped light cheese portions
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 160g
- Naturally high in protein
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once open consume within 3 days and within the best before date.Best Before: see front of pack.
Number of uses
8 Cheese Portions
Name and address
- Norseland Ltd,
- Ilchester,
- Somerset,
- BA22 8JL,
- England.
Return to
- www.ilchester.co.uk
Net Contents
160g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Reduced Fat Cheese (Milk), Rehydrated Peppers (3%) (Water, Red and Green Peppers, Red and Green Jalapeño Peppers), Mexican Style Seasoning (Paprika, Chilli, Cumin, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Salt, Sugar, Dried Peppers, Tomato, Garlic, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Parsley, Colour: Paprika Extract, Acid: Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once open consume within 3 days and within the best before date.Best Before: see front of pack.
Number of uses
8 Cheese Portions
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g: Energy 1300kJ/312kcal Fat 20.8g (of which Saturates 13.1g) Carbohydrate 4.1g (of which Sugars 0.6g) Protein 26.6g Salt 1.9g
Information
Ingredients
Reduced Fat Cheese (Milk), Smoke Flavouring, Paprika
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once open consume within 3 days and within the best before date.Best Before: see front of pack.
Number of uses
8 Cheese Portions
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g: Energy 1305kJ/314kcal Fat 22.1g (of which Saturates 13.8g) Carbohydrate 0.8g (of which Sugars 0.1g) Protein 27.9g Salt 2.1g
Information
Ingredients
Reduced Fat Cheese (Milk)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once open consume within 3 days and within the best before date.Best Before: see front of pack.
Number of uses
8 Cheese Portions
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g: Energy 1305kJ/314kcal Fat 22.1g (of which Saturates 13.8g) Carbohydrate 0.8g (of which Sugars 0.1g) Protein 27.9g Salt 2.1g
