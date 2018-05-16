By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Arla Protein Chocolate Orange Yogurt 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Arla Protein Chocolate Orange Yogurt 200G
£ 1.25
£0.63/100g

Product Description

  • Low Fat Chocolate Orange Flavoured Strained Yogurt
  • 20g protein per pot
  • Less than <0.03% lactose
  • Farmed owned - care in every step, from cow to you
  • Lactose free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Fat Free Yogurt (Milk) (91%), Water, Natural Fruit Sweetener, Chocolate, Thickeners (Rice Starch, Pectin), Orange Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavourings, Lactase Enzyme

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Use by: see lid.

Produce of

Produced in Germany/Finland with EU milk

Number of uses

This pot contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Arla Foods Ltd.,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Arla Foods Ltd.,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.
  • Customer services: 0113 382 7009
  • hello@arlafoods.com

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pot (200g)
Energy 321 kJ/75 kcal642 kJ/150 kcal
Fat 0.7 g1.4 g
of which saturates 0.5 g1 g
Carbohydrate 7.6 g15.2 g
of which sugars 7 g14 g
Protein 10 g20 g
Salt 0.10 g0.20 g
This pot contains 1 serving--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Arla Protein Strawberry Yogurt 200G

£ 1.25
£0.63/100g

Arla Protein Blueberry Yogurt 200G

£ 1.25
£0.63/100g

Arla Protein Mango, Kale & Lime Yogurt 200G

£ 1.25
£0.63/100g

Arla Protein Passion Fruit & Papaya Yogurt 200G

£ 1.25
£0.63/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here