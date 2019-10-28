Tesco Cheese Layered Salad 300G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 720kJ / 172kcal
Product Description
- Carrot, cooked pasta, mature Cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, cucumber, sweetcorn, lettuce, vinaigrette dressing and pepper.
- Mature Cheddar
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Carrot, Cucumber, Water, Sweetcorn, Red Mature Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (6%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (6%), Lettuce, Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Parsley, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Mustard Flour, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, White Pepper, Tarragon, Thyme.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Label. Paper widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (300g)
|Energy
|720kJ / 172kcal
|2160kJ / 517kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|28.8g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|10.2g
|Carbohydrate
|14.7g
|44.1g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|6.9g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|4.2g
|Protein
|6.1g
|18.3g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
