Primula Cheese 'N' Jalapeno Spread 150G

It's delicious on anything.
quality, i buy 2 a week
Cheese (54%) (Milk), Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Jalapeño Peppers (3%), Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Phosphate, Triphosphates, Polyphosphates), Modified Maize Starch
Keep me in the fridge and eat me within 14 days of opening.
Proudly made in the UK
150g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g Squeeze
|Energy
|900kJ/216kcal
|225kJ/54kcal
|Fat
|14.6g
|3.7g
|of which saturates
|9.4g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|7.2g
|1.8g
|of which sugars
|2.6g
|0.7g
|Protein
|14.0g
|3.5g
|Salt
|2.5g
|0.6g
|Calcium
|410mg
|102mg
|A 25g squeeze contains 12.7% of the reference intake of calcium
|-
|-
