Bonne Maman Riz Au Lait Rice Pudding 4X100g

Bonne Maman Riz Au Lait Rice Pudding 4X100g
£ 2.50
£0.63/100g

Product Description

  • Rice Dessert.
  • Rice pudding made with rice from the Camargue region, in Southern France
  • No colours and no flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk (76.7%), Camargue Rice (9.9%), Cream (Milk), Brown Cane Sugar, Rice Starch

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Gluten and Eggs

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Not suitable for home freezing. For use by date: see top of pack.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Flavours

Name and address

  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,
  • BA11 9DB.

Return to

  • The Bonne Maman products are made using timeless recipes and simple ingredients.
  • If for any reason you are not totally satisfied with this product, please write to:
  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,
  • BA11 9DB.
  • Or email: info@bonnemaman.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 627 kJ/149 kcal
Fat 5,3 g
of which saturates 3,4 g
Carbohydrates22 g
of which sugars 13 g
Fibre 0,1 g
Protein 3,3 g
Salt 0,10 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

