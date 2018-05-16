Bonne Maman White Chocolate Mousse 2 X 70G

Product Description
- White chocolate mousse.
- Pots not to be sold separately.
- White chocolate simply whipped with cream
- No artificial colours, flavours or hydrogenated fat
- Pack size: 140g
Information
Ingredients
Cream (41%) (Milk), Whole Milk, White Chocolate (12%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder), Sugar, Pork Gelatine, Gelling Agent (Fruit Pectin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Not suitable for home freezing. For use by date: see top of the pack.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Bonne Maman,
- PO Box 5250,
- Frome,
- BA11 9DB.
Return to
- If for any reason you are not totally satisfied with this product, please write to:
- Bonne Maman,
- PO Box 5250,
- Frome,
- BA11 9DB.
- Or email: info@bonnemaman.co.uk
Net Contents
2 x 70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1170 kJ/281 kcal
|Fat
|21.3 g
|of which saturates
|13.3 g
|Carbohydrates
|19.4 g
|of which sugars
|19.0 g
|Fibre
|0.0 g
|Protein
|3.1 g
|Salt
|0.1 g
